Yogi Govt to host ‘Kumbh Summit’ across 18 divisions of UP

In run up to the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to host the ‘Kumbh Summit’ across all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

Starting from October 8 in Lucknow, the event will run until December 14, culminating in Prayagraj. This time Maha Kumbh is expected to attract 50 crore devotees.

The event is set to feature a wide range of participants, including local artists and school children from across the state, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and engage in the cultural celebrations.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the summit will feature a wide array of events, including the Kumbh Abhinandan Road Show, Bal-Yuva Kumbh, Kala-Sanskriti Kumbh, Kavi Kumbh, and Bhakti Kumbh.

The road show will start on October 8 at 4 PM from GPO Park in Lucknow, with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna set to open the event. The road show will travel from GPO Park to Gomti Ghat via Sikandarbagh Marg, ending at Marine Drive near 1090 Chowk at 6 PM. Additional programs will also take place in Lucknow on October 9.

For the safe organization of the Kumbh Summit, responsibilities have been assigned at the divisional level. The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy will oversee painting and photography competitions. The Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy will handle classical and semi-classical singing, dancing, and instrumental competitions.

Besides, cultural and spiritual heritage exhibitions will be organized by the UP State Archaeology Department, the Uttar Pradesh State Archivist, and the Uttar Pradesh Museum Directorate.

Similarly, Bharatendu Natya Academy will host drama competitions, while the UP Folk and Tribal Culture Institute will manage competitions for folk art and rangoli.

Tourism, Charitable Work, Information/Public Relations Departments will arrange special exhibitions, tours, and shows related to the Kumbh, whereas the Archaeology Directorate will conduct an open quiz on the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kumbh.

The Culture Minister further shared the plans to engage school children with the ideals and traditions of Kumbh by coordinating with the Secondary and Higher Education Department.

This will involve participation from universities, degree colleges, inter-colleges, and other educational institutions. Additionally, over 12,600 artists have registered online to take part in the events.

The Kumbh Summit will be held across various venues at the divisional level. In the Lucknow division, the program is scheduled for October 8-9 at Marine Drive, near the 1090 intersection.

The Jhansi division summit will take place at Bundelkhand University on October 11-12. In Varanasi, the summit is set for October 14-15 at Banaras Hindu University, while the Chitrakoot division summit will be at Shri Ram Bhadracharya University on October 17-18.

Other proposed venues include Kanpur division at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University on October 21-22, Ayodhya division at Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on November 24-25, Meerut at Swami Vivekananda Subharti University on November 5-6, Aligarh at Mangalayatan University on November 8-9, Agra at Dayalbagh Institute on November 11-12, Gorakhpur at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University on November 14-15, Azamgarh at Durga Ji Post Graduate College on November 18-19, Saharanpur at Maa Shakumbhari University on November 21-22, Moradabad at Tirthankar Mahavir University on November 25-26, Bareilly at Rohilkhand University on November 28-29, Sonbhadra at Government Engineering College for Mirzapur Mandal on December 2-3, Devipatan Mandal at Adishakti Maa Pateshwari Public School on December 5-6, Basti Mandal at Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar, and Sant Kabir Nagar on December 9-10. The summit will conclude at the North Central Zone Cultural Center in Prayagraj on December 13-14.

Meanwhile, coordinators have been assigned for the upcoming Kumbh Summit at the divisional level. Dr. Rajesh Ahirwar, Assistant Director of the Culture Directorate, will coordinate the Lucknow Division. Atul Dwivedi, Director of the UP Folk and Tribal Culture Institute, will serve as the coordinator for the Jhansi Division.

Dr Shobhit Kumar Nahar, Director of the UP Sangeet Natak Academy, will coordinate the Varanasi Division, while Tuhin Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Law) of the Culture Directorate, will oversee the Chitrakoot Division. Dr Shraddha Shukla, Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy, has been appointed as the coordinator for both Gorakhpur and Kanpur Divisions.

Additionally, Kamlesh Kumar Pathak, Programme Executive of the Culture Directorate, will coordinate the Ayodhya Division, and Dr Rakesh Singh will oversee the Mirzapur-Devipatan and Meerut Divisions.

Moreover, Dr Shobhit Nahar will coordinate the Saharanpur-Aligarh Division, Atul Dwivedi will handle Basti and Bareilly-Agra Divisions, and Dr Shraddha Shukla will also coordinate in Gorakhpur.

Vipin Kumar, Director of Bharatendu Natya Academy, has been appointed as the coordinator for Moradabad-Azamgarh. Finally, Dr. Rajesh Ahirwar, Atul Dwivedi, and Subhash Chandra Yadav, the Regional Record Officer, will coordinate the Prayagraj Division.