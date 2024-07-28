Yogi congratulates Manu Bhaker on winning Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, congratulated Manu Bhaker for securing India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker has won the bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol event with a score of 221.7.

On his official social media account ‘X’, the chief minister wrote, “Hearty congratulations to renowned shooter Manu Bhaker ji, who made Mother India proud by winning the bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024! Her victory is an inspiration for countless youth. I wish her a golden future. May this sequence of victory continue uninterrupted. Infinite best wishes for a golden future. Jai Hind!”

