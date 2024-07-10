Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri. He instructed officers to accelerate the pace of relief operations so that the victims don’t have to suffer unnecessarily.

The CM also conducted on-site inspection of the flood affected villages of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri. He met the children and women affected by the disaster, and listened to their problems and ordered immediate solutions.

He himself distributed relief material to the flood affected people and reached the flood shelter to inquire about the well being of the people. The CM held a meeting with the officials of flood affected districts and gave necessary guidelines.

During the inspection, the CM addressed the media in both the districts and shared information related to the relief work. Union Minister Jitin Prasad, State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh and local MLAs were also present.

Meanwhile, a report from Shahjahanpur said that flood water entered the city due to the swelling of Khannaut and Garra rivers. Suddenly water started entering people’s houses on Tuesday night and by morning people were surrounded by flood water. About 10,000 people from 20 to 25 localities have been affected.

The administration sought help from the army, following which 200 soldiers of the Madras Regiment got engaged in relief work. People trapped in the flood were rescued by the army personnel through motorboats.

There is water inside the Government Medical College. However, services have not been disrupted yet. Due to rising water of Khannaut river, the traffic of heavy vehicles has been stopped from the old bridge located on Palia Highway.