Yogi announces tablets for primary, upper primary teachers in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday distribution of tablets to 2.36 lakh teachers in primary and upper primary schools of the state.

“By September of next year, this work to provide tablets should be finished and teachers should also be trained. The tablet should come with pre-loaded information about government programs and initiatives. The procurement process should be completely transparent,” Yogi Adityanath said.

In a high-level meeting, he reviewed the progress and future action plan of the schemes being run in the Basic Education Department.

He said in the last six years, more than 1.64 lakh teachers have been recruited in the schools of the Basic Education Council and Secondary Education Council in the state. To strengthen the infrastructure of council schools, more than Rs 11,000 crore has been spent.

“The number of students is increasing in the schools of the Basic Education Council. About three years of the last six years were spent dealing with the COVID pandemic. During this time, about 55 to 60 lakh new children were enrolled in the schools of the Basic Education Council. The number of students in Basic Education Council schools has increased from about 1.34 crore to more than 1.91 crore today. Controlling the dropout rate is necessary in addition to raising this number. Technology should be used for this, and parents should be contacted,” he added.

The chief minister directed that there should be proper arrangements for cleanliness and toilets in every school. There should be no shortage of teachers anywhere. The teacher-student ratio should be as per the standard. The number of classes in schools should be increased.