The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Yogi Adityanath of trying to save his chair by doing injustice to Muslims in the garb of action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath knows that 200 BJP MLAs had staged a sit-in against him inside the UP Assembly. To save his chair, he is doing injustice on Muslims,” Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

During the recent assembly session, a number of BJP legislators had staged a sit-in after a BJP legislator accused the present regime of accusing him.

Yadav further claimed that if the BJP MLAs were taken into confidence, it would emerge that 300 MLAs were angry with the CM.

“He is afraid of this and getting injustice done by the police to save his chair,” he said.

He said the truth would come out if a probe by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge was conducted into the violence.

“It will also become clear that the people who died in the violence were killed by police bullets. What is the truth that the government wants to hide?” Akhilesh Yadav asked.

On NPR, Yadav said, “If need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is if you will support or not.”

It is to be noted that at least 21 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence erupted because of the CAA and NRC protests.