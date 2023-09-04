World peace achievable by following Mahatma Gandhi’s path: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu today underlined that the goal of world peace can be achieved by following the path of truth and non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

Unveiling the 12-foot-high statue of Mahatma Gandhi and inaugurating the ‘Gandhi Vatika’ at Gandhi Darshan in New Delhi, she said Mahatma Gandhi was a boon for the entire world community. His ideals and values have given a new direction to the whole world. He showed the path of non-violence at a time when the world was suffering from many kinds of hatred and discord during the period of world wars.

She added that Gandhiji’s experiment with truth and non-violence gave him the status of a great human. She noted that his statues were installed in many countries and people from across the world believe in his ideals. Giving examples of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barack Obama, she said that many great leaders considered the path of truth and non-violence shown by Gandhiji as the path of world welfare.

The president said that Gandhiji laid great emphasis on sanctity in public as well as in personal life. He believed that violence could be faced through non-violence only on the basis of moral strength. She underlined that without self-confidence, one could not act with persistence in adverse circumstances. She stated that in today’s fast-changing and competitive world, there was great need for self-confidence and temperance.

Murmu said that Gandhiji’s ideals and values were very relevant for our country and society. She urged all to make efforts so that every citizen, especially the youth and children, read as much as possible about Gandhiji and imbibe his ideals.

She said that the role of Gandhi Smriti Darshan Samiti and other such institutions became very important in this regard. She said that they could contribute significantly in building the India of Gandhiji’s dreams by making the youth and children more aware of Gandhiji’s life teachings through books, films, seminars, cartoons, and other media.