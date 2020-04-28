In Maharashtra, a day after a police team was attacked by people when they went to check if a reported religious gathering was taking place amidst lockdown, state’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said attacks on policemen enforcing lockdown will not be tolerated, and warned of strict action against those engaging in such acts.

Deshmukh took to Twitter and said, “The police are strictly implementing lockdown and social distancing in view of the coronavirus. The home ministry is keeping close watch on the rising attacks on the police.”

कोरोना संसर्ग के मद्देनजर लॉक डाऊन एवं सामाजिक अंतर कड़ी तरीके से लागू करने के पुलिस को आदेश हैं। इस दरमियान पुलिस पर बढ़ते हमलों पर गृहमंत्रालय बारीक नज़र रखे हुए है। पुलिस पर १५९ हमलों में ५३५ लोगों को हिरासत हुई है। ऐसे हमलावरों पर और अधिक कठोर कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए गए हैं। — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 28, 2020

In Aurangabad district, a police party was pelted with stones when the security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village.

A police official got injured due to stone pelting following which 15 people were taken into custody.

Deshmukh further said that 535 people have been arrested in connection with 159 incidents of attacks on policemen in parts of the state so far.

“Orders have been issued to take strictest action against such attackers,” he added.

Today in yet another decision regarding policemen after the Coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of three cops within a span of three days in Mumbai, policemen over the age 55 have been reportedly asked to stay home.

Mumbai Police has asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the Coronavirus infection. They have been told not to come for work until the virus is brought under control, officials said.

The decision was taken by the Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh after three policemen, who were above the age of 50, died of Coronavirus.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 8590 positive Coronavirus cases and 369 fatalities so far.