Women soldiers of the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir at motor-vehicle checkpoints to frisk women and children.

These women soldiers, who are also called Riflewomen, will also be helping in house searches during cordon and search operations.

The women soldiers have also been assigned the task of checking drug trafficking in which women were also involved.

With their presence in the Kashmir valley, Army troops will now get support in conducting security-related operations, particularly where womenfolk are to be frisked.

The CRPF and J&K Police already have women cops deployed in Kashmir.