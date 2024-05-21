Nation’s strength lies in adapting to changing circumstances: MoS Defence

The strength of the nation’s defence lies not only in its military might but also in its ability to adapt to changing circumstances and leverage the cultural heritage as a source of power, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said.

He was inaugurating a seminar-cum-exhibition on ‘Historical Patterns of Indian Strategic Culture’ as part of ‘Project Udbhav’, in New Delhi last evening.

Mr Bhatt commended the Indian Army and the United Service Institution of India (USI) for the ‘Project Udbhav’ initiative, which aims to explore the country’s ancient texts and oral traditions to unearth invaluable insights into its strategic culture.

“The geopolitical landscape is ever-evolving, and it is imperative for our armed forces to be adaptive and innovative in their approach. By delving into our ancient texts and traditions, projects like Udbhav not only enrich our understanding of strategic culture, but also provide valuable insights into unconventional warfare strategies, diplomatic practices and ethical considerations in warfare,” he said.

He described initiatives like ‘Project Udbhav’ as a guiding light for a future where India is self-reliant, and deeply rooted in its cultural heritage.

The minister emphasised that the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is not limited to merely production and consumption of Indian goods, but also to make sincere endeavours to imbibe the essence of Indian thought and values in the current actions and decisions.

He added that the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ can only be realised when the nation as a whole grasps the invaluable wisdom of the ancient past and apply it contextually to shape modern-day ambitions and policies.

Mr Bhatt appreciated the fact that the ‘Project Udbhav’ has strengthened the ‘Whole of Nations’ approach by deepening civil-military collaboration at the intellectual level, bringing academia, scholars, practitioners, and military experts on a common table.

He emphasised that the findings of the project will not only enhance the strategic capabilities of the Indian Army, but also serve as a testament to the timeless relevance of India’s ancient wisdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said ‘Project Udbhav’ has revealed substantial intellectual convergences between eminent Indian and Western scholars, highlighting the resonance between their thoughts, philosophies and perspectives. He added that the endeavour has catalysed exploration into new areas by unveiling India’s tribal traditions, the Maratha Naval legacy, and the individual heroic exploits of military figures, particularly women.