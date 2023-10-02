Women of MP won’t get brother like me: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid rising speculations that he is being sidelined by the BJP Central leadership for the upcoming state assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the women of the state would not get a brother like him and they would miss him when he is gone.

Addressing women at a Laadli Behna event at Larkui in his assembly constituency of Budni on Sunday, Chouhan made this remark, which further fueled rumours that he might not be the BJP’s CM face for the upcoming assembly polls in MP.

He told the women that they would not get any other brother like him and they would miss him when he would not be there. He further said that politics for him meant public service.

He asserted that he runs the government like a family and his only aim is to rid the masses and the poor of their difficulties and make their life better.

Reacting to Chouhan’s statement, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said today that people of MP would definitely remember Chouhan’s lies, false promises and fake announcements.