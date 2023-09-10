Woman’s body with slit throat found at Greater Noida, probe underway

The body of a 45-year-old woman with her throat slit was found near Knowledge Park metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Pinky, worked as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway Station, and was a resident of Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the police said.

According to officials, the woman’s daughter lodged a missing complaint at Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday morning.

As per the complaint, the deceased woman left home on Friday morning and was reported missing.

Later, the Noida police received information that a body had been recovered near Knowledge Park metro station.

Police during the course of investigation found out that the victim was last seen at her office at around 3 pm.

The office staff also confirmed about her presence on Saturday and claimed that she left in the afternoon at around 3.00 pm, the officials said.

Further investigation on the matter is underway, the police added.