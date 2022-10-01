Woman registers FIR against husband for hacking her e-mail

A woman has got an FIR registered against her husband in East Delhi for allegedly hacking her email ID, without her consent.

The complainant woman approached the court in the matter, when local police refused to act on her complaint. Later on the orders of the court, a case was registered against the accused under the IT Act at the Cyber Police Station of East Delhi.

According to a police source, the case has been registered on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman Anjali (name changed), who lived with her husband Arnab (name changed) and her 3-year-old son in the area of Mandawali, East Delhi. Her husband is a Chartered Accountant by profession.

As claimed by the complainant, her husband got into an illicit relationship with another woman a few years ago, who met him in his office. It also came to notice they both have a child from the relationship.

It is alleged that, ever since her husband got into the relationship, his behaviour towards her changed. Arnab started behaving in a rash manner with Anjali and many times he, along with his mother, used to beat her.

Anjali was once evicted from the house last year, and her child was taken away. However, she got custody of her child, when she took the help of the local police.

According to the source, cases have been registered between them in the matter and are pending in the court for hearing.

Meanwhile, in the month of May 2022, Anjali received a notification on her second e-mail ID, notifying that it had been hacked. Further, she came to know that it had been hacked by her husband.

At once, she made a complaint to the police and demanded action against her husband. However, even after attempting for several months no action was taken by the police. Eventually, she reached out to the court, who ordered the police to take action in the matter and register an FIR.

Further legal action is being taken in the matter.