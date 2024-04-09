NIA moves Calcutta High Court against WB police FIR after Bhupatinagar raid

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court in connection with the FIR filed by West Bengal Police against its officers after last week’s raid in West Medinipur’s Bhupatinagar.

The High Court has allowed the anti-terror probe agency to file its petition and listed the matter for hearing today.

The development comes a day after a woman filed an FIR against the NIA team in Bhupatinagar police station, alleging assault and molestation during the raid.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police had registered a case under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and others.

The complaint alleged that NIA officials molested women by forcibly entering their homes late at night.

However, the agency said that it followed all lawful procedures during the arrest of suspects in a 2022 blast case.

The NIA also pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses, and under the security cover provided by CRPF, which included lady constables.

The probe agency also claimed that its team came under a violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village which falls under Bhupatinagar police station area.

The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties, the agency said.

The NIA has also filed a written complaint about the attack at the Bhupatinagar police station.