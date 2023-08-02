Woman ASI in Punjab lands in Vigilance net

A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 75,000.

The arrested ASI, Harjinder Kaur, was posted at Women Cell, Faridkot. An official spokesperson of the VB said the accused woman police official has been arrested on the complaint of Manjit Kaur resident of village Jhakharwala in Jaito tehsil of Faridkot.

He said Manjit Kaur lodged a complaint on Anti Corruption Action Line on 31 July citing that she had married Gursimrat Singh, who is a native of village Lohara of Sri Muktsar Sahib and is a Canadian Citizen on 3 February 2016.

She had submitted a complaint of cheating to the tune of Rs 60 lakh against her NRI husband at the SSP Office, Faridkot and the inquiry in this regard was marked to accuse ASI Harjinder Kaur.

The complainant alleged that the accused woman ASI first took Rs 75,000 as a bribe from her for taking action against the accused and now, she has been demanding Rs 1 lakh more to register an FIR against her husband and in-laws.

The complainant had also recorded and submitted the voice calls of the accused ASI with the Vigilance Bureau. After a preliminary investigation of the complaint, the spokesperson said that a team of VB today arrested the woman ASI under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Ferozepur Range.