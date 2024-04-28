FIR against BJP MP’s son

An FIR has been filed against Bankura BJP MP’s son over fatal medical negligence leading to woman’s death, on Friday.

In a shocking revelation, an FIR has been lodged against Dr Somraj Sarkar, the son of BJP MP and Bankura candidate Subhas Sarkar after a 26-year-old woman lost her life due to gross negligence by Dr Somraj.

According to the FIR, the BJP MP’s son performed medical procedures despite lacking the necessary credentials or a license for the same.

The deceased’s husband Tanmoy Dey, a resident of Lalbazar Kamarpara in Bankura, registered a complaint against Dr Somraj Sarkar of Hardik Medical and Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Hardik Hospital) after his wife, who was undergoing treatment under Subhas Sarkar’s son, died. Sources said, Dr Somraj Sarkar and his medical team refrained from attending the enquiry session of this incident. The FIR registered by the Bankura Police confirms that several other acts of negligence were made by the hospital authority as well as Dr Somraj Sarkar, which was duly found by an expert team.