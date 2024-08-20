Withdrawal of Lateral Recruitment by Centre is the victory of PDA : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the conspiracy of denying reservation in UPSC appointments through backdoor lateral entry has finally succumbed to the unity of PDA and the government had to withdraw its decision.

” BJP’s conspiracies are no longer succeeding, this is a huge victory of awakening and consciousness in PDA. Under these circumstances, the PDA postpones the call for agitation against ‘Lateral Recruitment’ by the Samajwadi Party, starting from October 2, and also pledges that it will not allow any such move to succeed in the future and will strongly oppose it. The way the public started joining our October 2 movement, this is also a victory for that unity,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav said that lateral entry has exposed the anti-reservation face of BJP.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has said that if the officials had not committed dishonesty at the behest of the UP Chief Minister in the Lok Sabha elections, then Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance would have won more than 50 seats in UP.

He said that the BJP government betrayed the farmers, youth and businessmen and made false promises to the public. The BJP government deliberately kept leaking the papers, so that jobs and reservation could not be given. Business ruined due to inconsistent GST. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak.

SP President said that corruption has broken all records in the BJP government. There is corruption in every department and the budget has been looted.

” The law and order situation of the state has collapsed. The Chief Minister’s claim of zero tolerance on law and order and corruption has become zero. The situation of UP is very bad in terms of crime against women. The victims and the poor are not getting justice. No one can get justice in BJP government and there is disappointment in every class,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the public now wants freedom from BJP and it is certain that BJP will lose in the coming assembly by-elections .” Only when Uttar Pradesh is free from BJP, the people will get freedom from injustice, oppression, poverty, unemployment and inflation,” he claimed.

He said that even after the big defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the loud-mouthed leaders of BJP are not desisting from boasting. The BJP leaders and the government have nothing left but to make false allegations and make rhetoric against the opposition. Instead of using power in the public interest, BJP is misusing it.

” BJP is continuously trying to defame Samajwadi Party. In fact, BJP is disheartened by the election defeat. The public will teach a lesson by defeating BJP badly in the coming elections,” he said.