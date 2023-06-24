With KCR skipping Oppn meet parties speculate secret pact with BJP

Opposition parties in Telangana have alleged that the BJP and the BRS have joined hands, particularly after the regional party stayed away from the meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna.

Critics of the BRS pointed out that despite raids by Central probe agencies against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other ministers none of them have been arrested, unlike key leaders of other political parties.

Commenting on a goof-up by the Telangana Education Department printing the earlier version of the amended Preamble in textbooks for Class X Telangana’s BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar pointed out how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar had batted in favour of the abrogation of the Constitution last year, accusing him of forging a pact with the BJP. “BJP-BRS alliance is against the Constitution.

They chant Babasaheb’s name for the consumption of the people. But in reality both of them always conspire to destroy legacy, he tweeted, voicing the opinion of a section of the people, particularly after K Chandrasekhar Rao stopped attacking the BJP in his public rallies while lashing out at the Congress.

Meanwhile, YSRTP leader YS Sharmila too indicated that the TRS and BJP have joined hands, a frequent allegation of the Congress. Sharmila pointed out how Tamil Nadu minister Balaji Senthil was arrested by the ED after midnight and how BRS MLC and KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was never arrested despite all the claims about of strong evidence against her.

She also pointed out that despite raids on BRS ministers, MPs and MLAs by the ED and IT officials no one was arrested. “While I am constantly fighting on Kaleswaram BJP ministers make useless statements and do not take action,” alleged Sharmila.

She also pointed out that industry minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao met central ministers and sought appointment of Union home minister Amit Shah and he gets the appointment that BJP chief ministers have been waiting for months. She accused the two parties of selling their souls and joining hands.

Meanwhile, KTR met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to convince the Centre to give the nod and funds for extension of Metro railway.