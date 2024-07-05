With eye on assembly polls, BJP appoints in-charges and co-in-charges of states

With an aim to strengthen the party’s organisational strength across the country in view of the assembly elections due this year and the year after, BJP President JP Nadda, on Friday, appointed the party’s state in-charge and co-in-charge for the various states.

Dr. Satish Poonia is appointed in-charge and Surendra Singh Nagar co-in-charge of Haryana. Laxmikant Bajpai (MP) has been made in-charge of Jharkhand.

In another key appointment, the BJP named party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde in-charge of Bihar and MP Deepak Prakash co-in-charge.

Nitin Nabin has been appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood of Goa and Ajeet Gopchade of Manipur.

Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of two UTs – Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Ashish Sood will be in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir.

Srikant Sharma has been appointed in-charge while Sanjay Tandon is the co-in-charge for Himachal Pradesh.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Rekha Verma have been appointed in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively, of Uttarakhand. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar will see the work in Kerala while MP Aparajita Sarangi will be his co-in-charge.

BJP MP from Odisha, Sambit Patra, has been appointed coordinator while former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be Joint coordinator of North East states.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unequivocally announced that the BJP won’t enter into an alliance with any party in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. “Remove this doubt from your mind that we will go with anyone or take anyone’s support, rather, we will form the BJP government with an absolute majority,” Shah had said.

In a post on X, the Union home minister said in the last 10 years, Haryana has seen a new era of welfare and development of farmers and others. “Today I interacted with the energetic workers of Haryana at the BJP Executive meeting in Panchkula (Haryana). In the last 10 years, Haryana has seen a new era of welfare and development of farmers, poor, deprived and backward people, leaving behind the rule of cuts, commissions and corruption,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the workers of Haryana BJP are determined to go door-to-door and conduct an extensive public relations campaign to ensure that this time the BJP wins the state with a two-thirds majority,” Shah added.