2027 UP assembly polls will be the best elections for SP: Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be the best election of the SP so far and a government will be formed with an overwhelming majority.” Whatever infrastructure and development is visible today in UP, it has been done by the SP. The public knows everything. The new generation wants progressive, development and positive politics. BJP’s negative politics will never succeed now. People have come to know that BJP cheats and tell lies. BJP is a party doing negative politics,” he said.

Yadav , who was in a media channel programme here on Tuesday, alleged that BJP creates riots and ruckus among its workers and then by filing FIR against them, it implicates them. Bahraich riot is a glaring example of this. He charged the BJP with ruining the law and order situation in UP. Deaths are happening in police custody. Police is involved in these murders. Police stations have been turned into torture chambers,” he charged.

SP President said that Mohit Pandey was beaten to death in the police station in Lucknow. Police didn’t even give him water. Earlier, Aman Gautam died due to beating in the police station. In the Sultanpur case, Mangesh Yadav was killed by the police in a fake encounter. Then another murder was done to balance it out, he went on to charge. ” Why is the government silent on custodial deaths and fake encounters? How can law and order be maintained in a state which does not have its own permanent DGP? The law and order system of the BJP government which talks about zero tolerance is actually zero. BJP is not a saving party, it is a trapping party,” he charged.

He said that hisa party has been continuously demanding caste census. Caste census is a big task for the country as this will provide social justice to all castes, he said.” Reservation in the Constitution is based on caste. Caste census is necessary to provide social justice to all. Those who are against caste census should read the preamble of the Mandal Commission. After that their thinking will change. We are confident that caste census will definitely take place in the coming time,” he said.