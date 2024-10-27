9 hotels in Lucknow, 2 flights get fresh bomb threats in UP

Security officials were on their toes after nine premium hotels of Lucknow and two flights arriving in Uttar Pradesh received bomb threat calls on Sunday.

Police here said that the hotels received a threatening email at 10 am today. It said: “There is a bomb in a black bag in the grounds of your hotel. Send 5500 thousand dollars, otherwise I will blow it up with a bomb. Blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs will detonate them. ”

As soon as information about the bomb was received, police and bomb squad teams reached the hotels. After search operations, no suspicious material was detected.

The hotels which were threatened to be bombed in Lucknow include Hotel Marriott, Saraca hotel, Piccadily hotel, Comfort hotel , Fortune hotel, Lemontree hotel, Clark awadh hotel, Hotel casa and Dayal gateway hotel.

Two flights coming to UP also received bomb threats. The first flight was Gorakhpur-bound from Bengaluru and another, from Bengaluru to Ayodhya.

Due to this, an emergency has been declared at Gorakhpur and Ayodhya airports. Bomb squad teams and senior officers were present at these airports on the arrival of the flights.

A report from Ayodhya said there was information about a bomb in Akasa Airlines flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. The flight landed at around 1.50 pm and the pre-alerted airport staff evacuated all the passengers safely. Altogether 173 passengers traveled in this flight.

However, the information about the bomb on Akasa Airlines flight turned out to be false during investigation. All the passengers were allowed to leave after the probe. The pilot showed wisdom and did not let the passengers get disturbed during the flight. Now this plane has flown back to Bengaluru.

