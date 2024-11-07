With bypoll date drawing closer, Congress joins in UP poster war

As the poster war is going on between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Samajwadi Party on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Katoge to Batoge” remark unabated another poster came up outside the SP office On Thursday, this time from Congress.

The latest poster features Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP President Akhilesh Yadav with the message: “If divided, one cylinder will be available for Rs 1,200, and if united, it will be available for Rs 400”.

The poster has been put up by Congress leader Ajit Kumar Maurya.

Advertisement

The SP countered the statement by saying neither will they be divided nor will they be cut, they will remain with PDA.

The latest poster conveys a similar message – “PDA means unity of the backward, Dalits, and the minorities”. A picture has been placed on the top right side of the poster showing people from all religious backgrounds with the caption: “We will neither be divided nor cut; we are one and will remain one. If the gas cylinder is divided then, it will be available for Rs 1200; if it is one, it will be available for Rs 400”.

Similarly, another poster put up close to it reads: PDA Will Win – Unity Will Win. Ganga-Jamuna will neither allow the culture to be divided nor will the unity of society be broken.

This poster has been put up by SP spokesperson Abhishek Bajpai.

The poster war in the state is likely to escalate with the polling date (on November 20) for the by-elections to nine assembly seats in the state drawing close.

The poster war is being seen in the light of by-elections and the 2027 assembly elections.