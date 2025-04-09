Congress veteran Kumari Ananthan passes away

Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan (93), known for his oratory and organisational acumen, passed away due to old age at a private hospital late on Monday night here on Tuesday.

A former TNCC president, Ananthan is the father of former Telangana governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. He is survived by three other daughters and a son. He is also half-brother of the late Congress MP, Vasantha Kumar.

Inspired by Congress stalwart K Kamaraj, he took a political plunge and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagercoil constituency. The first MP to speak in Tamil in the Lok Sabha, he campaigned for all Indian languages to be recognised in parliament. Then in 1980, he launched the Gandhi-Kamaraj Desiya Congress and was elected to the state assembly from Thiruvottiyur in Chennai. He retained the seat in 1984 as well. He then returned to the Congress fold, and merged his party with the Congress.

Known for his oratorical skills, the Congress leader is called ‘Ilakkiya Selvar’ (literary scholar). He has also authored several books. He earned the respect of all, cutting across party lines. In his long chequered political career, he had undertaken more than 10 padayatras, including the one for linking the Ganga and Cauvery and to build a temple for Bharat Mata in the Dharmapuri district besides another one to mark the 98th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led the state in condoling the death and visited the residence of Tamilisai Soundararajan and paid his last respects to the departed leader.