Karnataka is now plagued by scams, kickbacks, and rampant favoritism, alleges BJP

The BJP on Friday accused the Karnataka government -led Karnataka government of institutionalised corruption, citing admissions from senior officials and ministers.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said, “In Karnataka, corruption has become institutionalised and is now an accepted form in the state.”

“In sharp contrast, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on inclusive development,” he said.

Whether it’s infrastructure, roads, space, science and technology, or electricity, every sector is witnessing progress under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP national spokesperson said.

“While the Congress party made numerous promises during the elections, claiming they would bring change and development, the reality has been the opposite. Instead of progress, the state is now plagued by scams, kickbacks, and rampant favoritism,” Kanth said.

He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Khata-Khat’ model, claiming it has turned Karnataka into the most ”corrupt state”.

Kanth highlighted ongoing crises, broken promises, and widespread public suffering, asserting that the BJP will continue its fight to expose and end Congress-led corruption.

The BJP national spokesperson said, “To date, Karnataka had often been referred to as a factory or lab of corruption, but recent developments have confirmed to the people of the country that Karnataka has truly become the most corrupt state in India.

Basavaraj Rayareddy, the economic advisor to the Chief Minister and also an MLA, has gone on record during a meeting and openly stated that Karnataka has become number one in corruption. This statement has not come from the opposition but from those within the government itself.”

“Even the Revenue Minister of Karnataka has gone on record to admit that there is significant corruption within his department. Earlier, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party—its leaders and workers—who accused the state of widespread corruption, but now those in power are acknowledging it. This is deeply disturbing, as Karnataka represents Rahul Gandhi’s so-called ‘Khata-Khat’ model— the very model he plans to replicate across the entire country,” Kanth said.

He said the Karnataka State Contractors Association had, earlier in the day, revealed that “invisible hands” were causing delays in clearing contractors’ bills, with payments worth Rs 32,000 crores still

pending.

“This pattern of interference has been perfected by the Congress party over the years, raising serious concerns. Which hand is responsible? Which palm needs to be greased to get payments cleared? Corruption in Karnataka has now been institutionalized—only large contractors are getting their bills passed, while small and medium contractors continue to suffer. These alarming issues have now come

out in the open,” Kanth said.

He alleged Karnataka’s political landscape has drastically changed, with the state now ranking number one in appeasement politics.

“This is the kind of governance Rahul Gandhi’s model is giving to the country. The model has made Karnataka number one in appeasement, in looting and swindling of public money, derailing development, and demanding bribes for even basic services. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Karnataka, he cautioned that if Congress came to power, the state would become an ‘ATM of corruption and loot,’” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“The statement of the Prime Minister was so prophetic that Karnataka has now earned the distinction of being one of the most corrupt states in the country,” he said.