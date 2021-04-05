The outcome of the Kerala Assembly polls will go a long way in deciding Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s leadership sweepstakes. Of the four Assembly polls being held this month stakes are highest for Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

The May 2 result of Kerala polls will determine Rahul’s decision whether to take up the Congress president post again or not. The party is set to elect a new head in June and Rahul has decided not to run for the post.

The Congress is not in power in any of the four poll bound states-Kerala ,Tamil Nadu,West Bengal and Assam. It was in power in Puducherry till two months back.Yet, Kerala case is distinct for Rahul as he is an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad. So,winning Kerala is a matter of prestige for both Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Like Kerala, none of the four other poll-bound states, has seen alternate governments. The LDF had won the 2016 Assembly elections. Now,it is the turn of the Congress- led UDF to win in the 6 April polls. If the LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan succeeds in breaking the jinx and winning the polls, it will be an embarrassment for the Congress and in such a situation Congress will get weakened in the state.

Political observers say the BJP is waiting to emerge such a situation Rahul Gandhi knows the need and significance of Congress and UDF winning the Kerala polls.Keeping this in mind he has actively campaigned for the Congress-led UDF candidates in the state till the last lap of the campaign.

He attacked the ruling LDF government in the state , alleging that it was steeped into politics of vendetta, nepotism and corruption. In order to woo the poor,Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his ‘Nyuntam Aay Yojana’ to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in the state is going to get Rs 6,000 a month into his bank account, if UDF comes to power.

The public campaign for the 6 April Assembly polls in Kerala ended on Sunday evening with the leading political parties and fronts conducting roadshows and rallies. The Election Commission has banned Kottikalasam— the final campaign celebration in the state, due to Covid situation.