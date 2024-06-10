Will work to fulfil manifesto of BJP: Harsh Malhotra

A first-time MP, Harsh Malhotra, who was sworn in as a Union minister of state in the BJP-led NDA Government on Sunday evening, said he would work to fulfil the manifesto given by the saffron party.

Malhotra, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, said, “We have got a huge responsibility, we will work to fulfil the manifesto given by the BJP.”

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said, “While contesting the elections under the NDA banner we had said an NDA government would be formed, and it has happened.”

In 2015, he was elected mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Malhotra is currently the general secretary of BJP, Delhi State & in charge of the training department.

He joined the BJP youth Wing in 1984 and worked as Yuva Morcha Mandal president, and secretary-District Yuva Morcha. He was appointed district general secretary of the organisation, in 2005 and became district president of BJP in 2007. Currently, he is an executive member of the BJP, Delhi State.

Malhotra had contested and won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections from Welcome Colony in 2012 with a huge margin. He was appointed chairman of the Education Committee of East Delhi Municipal Corporation and remained Chairman for continuously three years.