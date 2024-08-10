Will take account of every atrocity committed against people of Delhi: Sisodia

Expressing his gratitude for the support, Sisodia termed Supreme Court’s verdict granting him bail in Delhi excise policy case after 17 months as a victory of honesty and truth.

“I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months, but honesty and truth have won,” he said in a spirirted address to AAP workers at party headquarters in Delhi.

Sisodia also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his address, criticizing the party for its alleged misuse of central agencies.

“This web of ED and CBI was not created because Kejriwal’s name became a symbol of honesty in the whole country. BJP, which calls itself the biggest party in the world, could not prove in a single state that honest work is being done in one of their states. ‘Bhrastachar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal,'” he said.

Slamming the BJP over wrestler’s protest against alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP Brijbushan Singh, Sisodia said that not arresting the accused amounted to “dictatorship”.

“Our country’s daughter Vinesh has increased our prestige across the world. She stands at Jantar Mantar and says that a BJP MP has teased her, but the central government does not even arrest that MP. On the contrary, the daughter is trolled on social media. If this is not dictatorship, then what is it?Whatever happened to that daughter was very wrong and everyone knows who did it,” he said.

Highlighting the struggles of the AAP and its leaders over the last one and half years, Sisodia expressed hope that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be released soon.

“For the past 17-18 months, and even before that, we’ve been fighting this entire battle. I was in jail, you all were protesting, Arvind is still in jail, but our lawyers are tirelessly moving from one court to another…Soon, we will also bring Arvind Kejriwal back…,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said that India will become a developed country by 2047 if every poor citizens of the country recieved quality education in government schools and that it would be a “jumla” (gimmick) if someone says otherwise.

He further vowed to continue his drive to make Delhi schools world class. “Vo (BJP) jail bhejne ki baat karte hai… hum apni jaan bhi dene ko taiyar hai…,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia shared a picture of himself having tea with his wife, which he described as the “first morning tea of independence.”

“The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live. The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone,” he captioned the post.

He also paid a visit to an ancient Hanuman temple in the national capital, where he offered prayers and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. “It was Hanumanji’s blessings on me that I am here amongst you all today. Hanumanji has special blessings on Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal too, he will be here amongst us soon. Jai Bajrang Bali,” Sisodia wrote.

The AAP leader also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, where he paid homage to the Father of the Nation. “Thank you Bapu for showing me the path of light in the darkness of jail,” Sisodia said.