Will PM Modi resign if nothing found?: Kejriwal after CBI probe into official residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a CBI probe was ordered to look into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of his new official residence.

The Delhi CM dismissed BJP’s allegations of violations in construction of his new home in Delhi’s Civil Lines area and asked whether PM Modi will resign from his post if CBI fails to find anything wrong.

“Just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he (PM Modi) resign for making a false inquiry?” he asked.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that more than 50 investigations have been conducted against him so far but nothing was found.

“They registered more than 33 cases against me. They have been investigating for the last 8 years, since I became the chief minister of Delhi, but nothing has been found. They have started this new inquiry. I welcome this too, as nothing will be found,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal’s reaction came a day after CBI launched a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in construction and renovation of his new official residence.

The CBI, according to reports, has also sought details and “certified copies” of documents related to the construction work from the PWD department.

The preliminary inquiry is launched to ascertain facts and if it reveals prima facie violations, the agency will then register a police case.

His Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of deploying central agencies to “siege” Arvind Kejriwal and asserted nothing will come out of the CBI probe.

“But the blessings of 2 crore people of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal… Nothing will come out of this investigation. No matter how much investigation the BJP wants, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the interests of the common man…,” AAP said.