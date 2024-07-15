Will launch new scheme to recognize excellence in education: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is launching a new scheme ‘State Award to Teachers and Head of Schools’ to recognize excellence in education.

“This initiative aims to recognize and honour the exceptional services rendered by the teachers in the state. Under the scheme, 24 teachers would be awarded in two categories: general areas and tribal or hard areas,” said Sukhu here on Monday.

He said that 15 awards would be designated for teachers in the general areas and nine awards would be for teachers in the tribal or hard areas.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme aims to minimize subjectivity in the selection process by focusing on learning outcomes, quantifiable indicators and educational innovation.

He stated, “This initiative is intended to foster an interest in teaching as a career, motivate high-quality teaching and enhance the reputation of educators within the community. It would also encourage the adoption of best teaching and learning practices in schools.”

In addition to the 24 state teacher awards, the government would also confer six special awards to outstanding teachers who have made extraordinary contributions to innovation, the implementation of flagship state programs and special initiatives, which may vary annually, he added.

Eligible candidates for these special awards include teachers posted in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

Recipients would be selected based on recommendations from the State Level Committee constituted under the State Award Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the teachers who have served up to March 31 of the current year would also be eligible for the nomination, provided they meet all other criteria.

Applications must be submitted offline to the Deputy Directors through the concerned Controlling Officers from 16th to 30th July or as per the schedule set by the Department, he informed.

After receiving the nominations, the District level Committee would scrutinize the applications and spot evaluation, with mandatory video recording, would be conducted by the special evaluation team constituted by the department.

Consequent to short listing the nominations, the district level committee would forward two nominations to the state level committee, where each applicant must give a presentation before the committee.

Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education to students nearer to their homes and facilitating foreign exposure visits for teachers to replicate best teaching practices in the state.