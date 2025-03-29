Himachal CM directs District Administration to prepare detailed dossier on drugs network by April 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the administration of all districts to complete the mapping of drug networks, including suppliers and consumers of ‘Chitta’ at the panchayat level by April 20, this year.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, he pointed out that despite instructions to complete the mapping by March 15, no district has achieved the target yet.

Advertisement

Chairing a high-level meeting here on Saturday, the Chief Minister directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to prepare detailed dossiers on drugs peddlers and consumers up to the panchayat level with utmost seriousness. He said that he would review the progress again on April 20 and officers submitting incorrect reports would be held accountable.

Advertisement

He also stated that he would conduct surprise inspections at the panchayat level.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse, Sukhu directed all SPs to intensify efforts to dismantle the drugs network and instructed them to ensure strict surveillance and continuous monitoring of drug-related activities.

The Chief Minister further stated that properties illegally acquired by the drug mafia will be demolished and 259 such properties have already been identified for action.

Sukhu said that the state government has passed the Organized Crime Control Act and the HP Anti-Drugs Act during the Budget Session of the Assembly, which should be effectively implemented.

He also said that the government is considering establishing drug de-addiction centers in all districts and instructed DCs to identify vacant government buildings for this purpose. The Chief Minister also instructed them to prioritize the resolution of public grievances, ensuring timely disposal of cases.

He stressed that the delaying practice must be stopped. Additionally, he encouraged officers at the block level to adopt government schools and conduct regular monthly visits.

He asked them to raise awareness among students about the ill-effects of drug abuse and other social evils, while also instilling a sense of nationalism to help shape responsible citizens.

Further, he instructed all DCs to review the implementation of government welfare schemes at the block level and submit progress reports. Sukhu also reviewed the ‘Vidhwa and Ekal Nari Awas Yojana’ and the ‘Maharishi Valmiki Kamgar Awas Yojana’.

He directed all DCs to expedite the identification of eligible beneficiaries so that they can avail benefits at the earliest.