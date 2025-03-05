Himachal Pradesh CM mourns demise of former DGP I B Negi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of the first Director General of Police of the state I B Negi, who passed away at Shimla on Wednesday. He belonged to Sangla Kinnaur district and was 93 years old.

The Chief Minister said that I B Negi has served in various positions in the police department. He said that he was an outstanding police officer and his contributions in the police department would always be remembered.

Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has also grieved the demise of Negi.

Born on October 31, 1932, in Sangla village, Kinnaur district, he was an esteemed 1958 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Throughout his distinguished career, he held several key positions in various capacities.

Negi served as ADC to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Nainital and Lakhimpur Kheri. He also served as SP, CID, Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow.

His contributions extended to paramilitary forces, where he held crucial roles in ITBP and SSB, serving in NEFA and Arunachal Pradesh. He was also posted as DIG, CISF, in Bokaro.

He underwent training at the National Defence College (NDC) in 1975 and was instrumental in the establishment of the Delhi Police Commissionerate in 1978.

Additionally, he served as Deputy Director at the CRPF Academy, Mount Abu, and as Director (DO) at SSB Shimla, from where he was appointed as the head of Himachal Pradesh Police in 1986.

He remained in office until his superannuation in 1990, serving as the first DGP of Himachal Pradesh.

In 1988, Negi led the Indian delegation to Southeast Asia for the Interpol Conference. In recognition of his exceptional service, he was honored with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMS).

Himachal Pradesh Police expresses its deepest condolences on his passing and prays to the Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.