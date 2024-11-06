Himachal govt taking strategic steps to strengthen SDRF: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvider Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency response system, the present state government is diligently working to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

“The state government has taken two important decisions. Firstly, the entire response framework will be unified under Additional Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, ensuring a coordinated approach to any emergency or disaster management. Secondly, Home Guards will be assigned to SDRF for a period of two years reinforcing the system’s capacity and resilience,” he said.

Priority is being given to strengthen the SDRF keeping in view of increasing the frequency of cloudbursts and other natural disasters, he said, adding that the state government intends to make the system more organized and effective to safeguard lives and reduce losses.

Himachal Pradesh is vulnerable to landslides, avalanches and earthquakes and other natural disasters and the state government is taking these risks with utmost seriousness, he added.

The Chief Minister had held a meeting in the month of August, following the cloudbursts in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts and directed the senior officers to enhance the effectiveness of the emergency response system.

He emphasised the need for unified actions from all response agencies to minimize losses and save lives.

“Natural disasters have immediate and lasting impacts on people’s livelihoods.

The economy of Himachal Pradesh heavily relies on tourism and natural disasters deter tourists adversely affecting local business and livelihood,” he said.

Disasters also damage vital infrastructure which can take a long time to rebuild, thus hindering the economic pace of the state, he maintained.

The loss of agricultural land due to the floods and landslides also impacts the income of the farming community, he added.

He further said that the state government is taking necessary steps to mitigate these challenges and also focusing on strengthening the early warning system, improving the infrastructure resilience and raising community awareness.

“Each disaster brings new challenges that strain the state’s infrastructure, disrupt local communities and also impact the environment. Therefore, it is highly important to ensure a better emergency response system. The state government will leave no stone unturned to minimize the losses and protect the people of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “Recognizing the growing threats of cloudbursts and other natural disasters, the state government is implementing the strategic steps to ensure a rapid, unified and resilient response to future challenges.”