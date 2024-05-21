BJP Arjun Singh faces black flags in Barrackpore, tension at Bongaon

Since the morning of the fifth phase of election, multiple areas in the Barrackpore and Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency had tense moments. Until 3pm, the voter turnout in the Bongaon areas was 61.83 per cent, while in the Barrackpore areas, it was 55.34 per cent.

Near Bedi Bhavan in Gayeshpur, BJP’s city mandal general secretary Subir Biswas was allegedly beaten up on the road by Trinamul Congress supporters. BJP worker Jayanta Jayadhar was also attacked. BJP leaders have raised questions about the role of the central forces in this incident. BJP MP candidate Shantanu Thakur visited the injured workers at Kalyani AIIMS. Injured BJP leader Subir alleged that Trinamul-backed miscreants prevented voters from going to polling stations. Local BJP leaders protested against this, which led to a clash. The Election Commission of India has sought a report on this incident.

BJP MP candidate Arjun Singh arrived at booths 49, 50, and 51 in the Kaugachi 2 area of Barrackpore after receiving allegations that BJP agents were being removed from the booths. It is alleged that when BJP agents tried to enter the booths, female workers and supporters of Trinamul blocked them. The candidate was surrounded and there were protests against him. Lightning and rain caused a power outage in the Narkeldanga village of the Deuli region in Kalyani, under Bongaon constituency. Voters faced difficulties in casting their votes. Due to the lack of electricity at booth 47 in Narkeldanga, Deuli Gram panchayat, Chakdah block, under the Haringhata Assembly constituency of the Bongaon Lok Sabha, voters complained that they were unable to identify the symbols in the dark. There were reports of unrest due to booth jamming in Amdanga of Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. Upon receiving the news, central force personnel rushed to the scene and resorted to mild lathi charge.

In Bijpur, BJP candidate Arjun Singh arrived at the scene following allegations of an attack on him. He was surrounded by women chanting “go back”. Police force was deployed in the area to handle the situation. Continuous unrest has been observed since the beginning of polling at Barrackpore Lok Sabha centre. Allegations of attempted entry by the candidate’s agent against the rules at booth 211 were reported. A confrontation ensued between the agent and the presiding officer. The situation at booth 215 in Titagarh, Barrackpore, was tense.

A BJP agent was expelled from the polling centre by the central forces for allegedly trying to enter the polling booth with identification as an agent but without being a voter at that booth. The incident led to arguments between the police and BJP workers. Arjun Singh cast his vote early in the morning in Barrackpore. After voting at booth 144 in Bhatpara Saraswati Girls’ School, he expressed optimism about his victory, stating that he is confident of winning by 200 per cent. He then toured various booths to assess the situation.

Bongaon also had its share of unrest in Thakurnagar. Mamatabala Thakur and her daughter Madhuparna are on hunger strike here. In the fifth phase of voting in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi was allegedly attacked in Mandalpara. He was surrounded by Trinamul workers shouting “go back” slogans. Kaustav stopped his car upon seeing a crowd outside booth 122. He was engaged in an argument with Trinamool workers, leading to a scuffle. During his retreat, Kaustav alleged that his car and another accompanying vehicle were vandalized. Kaustav Bagchi alleged that in several booths of Ward 17 of the Barrackpore Municipality, miscreants backed by Trinamul, are causing disruptions.