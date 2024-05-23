Will be your companion in sorrows and happiness: Bansuri Swaraj to voters

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election candidate from the New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj appealed to the electorate on Thursday to come out and vote in record-breaking numbers.

She said she was overwhelmed by the love and blessings she received from the public.

Speaking to reporters after concluding her roadshow in Paharganj at the end of her election campaign, Swaraj said she has been going to the public continuously for the last 83 days, and added that she was committed to the development of India.

“If I come out victorious, I will stay among the people and become their companion in their happiness and sorrow and will work tirelessly and do my best to solve all their problems,” she said, adding she was committed to taking the Modi ji’s guarantee to every home.

Swaraj said she would work towards solving every problem of government employees through the Sahayog portal and mobile application, and it would be her priority to fulfill every need of the government employees.

Under Digital India, every category will get an equal opportunity to present its suggestions or problems on the Sahayog portal and every problem will be resolved soon, she added.

She said she was confident of the BJP winning all seven seats in Delhi and on June 4, Modi ji becoming the prime minister for a third time.

Swaraj also said that 25 per cent of the MPLAD fund would be spent only on suggestions given by the Resident Welfare Associations suggestions, and new employment opportunities for youth and women would be created through Startup Hub.

On the last day of the election campaign, she set off from Indira Camp located in Malviya Nagar and concluded with a grand roadshow in Paharganj, where Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami took part and extended his support to Swaraj wishing her the best of luck.