Efforts are on to preserve historical sites to position Delhi as a global heritage city: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said here on Friday that efforts were being made to preserve and restore historical sites and monuments in Delhi to position the national capital as a true global heritage city.

The LG made the statement at a cultural evening-cum-dinner hosted for the delegates of the 46th World Heritage Committee at the Purana Qila on Thursday.

He said the work on the restoration of the heritage sites is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vikas bhi Virasat bhi”.

“The government is making many efforts for preserving and maintaining the tangible and intangible heritage of Delhi. This will attract more tourists and open the portals of our heritage, for the knowledge of domestic as well as international audience…. To preserve our heritage, it is essential that people – the community at large become a stakeholder in preserving and protecting it,” he said.

A unique fusion of traditional dance forms from different states was the key attraction of the cultural extravaganza that left the audience spellbound.

Nearly 100 artists from across the country presented a fusion of different dance forms – Odissi from Odisha, Garba from Gujarat, Manipuri from Manipur, Bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu, Kathak from UP, Rouf from J&K, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Bihu from Assam and Bhangra from Punjab. The performance was choreographed by acclaimed artist Maitreyee Pahari.

The cultural performance in the backdrop of an illuminated structure in the Purana Qila complex manifested the intangible cultural heritage of India that transcends region, religion and language while also reflecting the rich heritage of Delhi.

The foreign delegates lauded the performance and the rich heritage of Delhi.