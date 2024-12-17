Wild tusker tramples man to death at Kuttampuzha in Kerala’s Kothamangalam

A wild elephant trampled a 40-year-old man to death at Knachary in Kuttampuzha near Kothamangalam in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Eldhose, a native of Knachary, was walking towards his home at around 8 pm after alighting from a bus when the elephant suddenly attacked him. Another person, who was walking behind him in the same direction, had a miraculous escape as he took to his heels.

The incident triggered instant protests by locals demanding a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict in the area.

Later, Eldhose’s body mutilated beyond recognition was found by the locals. The highly agitated residents of the area prevented the body from being moved from the spot. They said unless the officials concerned came to the spot and agreed to implement their long-standing demand to end the human-animal conflict, which had progressively worsened in the area over the years, they wouldn’t allow the body to be removed from the spot.

They dispersed only after district collector NSK Umesh reached the spot and assured them of a timely compensation to the victim’s family as well as immediate solutions to safeguard their lives.

“We had raised a few demands when a life was similarly lost at Pinavoorkudy, which is also in Kuttampuzha panchayat, one-and-a-half years ago. At that time, we had demanded that the areas adjoining the forest be fenced and trenches be dug. The area where the latest incident took place is known for repeated encroachments by wild tuskers,” said a resident in Kuttampuzha panchayat

Eldhose, a casual labourer, was the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his aged parents and sister. The unlit 1-km stretch to his house, flanked by dense forest, is notorious for wildlife movement, according to locals.

Meanwhile, the district administration, on Monday, handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Eldhose’ family consisting of his elderly parents and a sister.

Dean Kuriakose, the MP representing Idukki constituency, which includes Kothamangalam, slammed the state government for, what he alleged, its apathy towards the people and their issues. “What is the point of giving assurances after lives are lost.