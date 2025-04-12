Man kills live-in partner in SW Delhi over suspicion of affair

A 27-year-old woman was killed by her live-in partner in the Munirka area of South West Delhi over suspicion of having an affair, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jagminthang from Manipur’s Senapati district, was arrested. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to the police, a PCR call on April 8 reported a dead body with injury marks. On rushing to the place of occurrence, the police found the woman’s body inside a room on the fifth floor of a building, an official said.

It was learnt that the victim, Lhing Janeng, was in a live-in relationship with Jagminthang for a year and hailed from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

“During inspection, multiple injury marks were found on the body. The scene was examined by the crime and forensic teams. A post-mortem was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, where the autopsy surgeon gave a verbal opinion suggesting physical assault as the likely cause of death,” the official added.

It was also revealed that they had hosted a party on the night of the incident, which was attended by three friends of the accused.

The gathering lasted until midnight, after which the guests left. Later that night, Jagminthang allegedly attacked Lhing during a confrontation over suspicions that she was involved with another man from nearby Kishangarh.

According to those who attended the party, Lhing was assaulted two days prior and had also been threatened during the gathering.

Based on a medical-legal case report, a case was registered under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said the accused initially misled investigators but later confessed to the crime following sustained interrogation and technical analysis. “During questioning, the accused initially misled the police, but after sustained interrogation and technical analysis, he confessed to the crime,” the official said.