Who sponsored Kerala CM & family’s jaunt abroad, asks V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of going abroad to enjoy beach tourism at a time when the people of Kerala are suffering from extreme summer heat.

He posed three questions to Vijayan on his and his family’s private foreign tour.

Speaking to media persons here, Muraleedharan asked who the sponsor of the foreign trip is and what the source of income of the sponsor is. “Who is the sponsor of the foreign trip of the CM and his family? What is the source of income of the sponsor? Who has been given the charge of the chief minister and the Public Works Department Minister,” he asked.

He also asked as to what is the stance of the CPI-M on foreign tour of the CM and his family amidst the financial crisis in the state. “What is the CPI-M’s stand on this foreign trip amidst the financial crisis,” Muraleedharan asked.

“Opposition Leader has not responded to the matter. It should be revealed who is bearing the expense of the foreign trip,” he further said.

Kerala BJP prabhari Prakash Javadekar also asked at whose expense the chief minister went abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family left for a three-nation private tour on Monday. The family will visit Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE before returning on May 21.