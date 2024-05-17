Forward Bloc leader criticizes Kerala CM’s foreign tour

Forward Bloc General Secretary G Devarajan on Friday criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign tour.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, he said while the Left stands for the working class, leaders should not adopt a lifestyle that is not compatible with it.

“Such a way of life by the left leaders leads to the interpretation that there is no connection between the words and actions of the left wing. It will destroy the credibility of the Left,” the Forward Bloc General Secretary said.

Devarajan pointed out that the statements of the Left have some value. This year’s election is a crucial one,this is an election in which all the parties have to go all out, he said.

The Forward Bloc General Secretary said that the CPI-M should have used Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in West Bengal and Bihar.

“That is for the party itself to decide. The Forward Bloc has nothing to comment on it. However, the news coming out from the left parties in Kerala is damaging the credibility of the left parties,” Devarajan said.