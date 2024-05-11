Law and order system in Kerala has broken down: VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, on Saturday alleged that under the Left government, the law and order system in Kerala has broken down completely.

In a press statement here, Satheeesan said the government and the home department have brought Kerala to a state where law and order has been completely destroyed and anyone can take the law into their own hands.

He alleged that brutal killings and attacks are being reported every day from various parts of Kerala.

“Brutal murders and attacks are being reported every day from all parts of the state.The other day, a gang of goons who came to Thiruvananthapuram in a car killed a young man by hitting him on the head. The young man was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull. In Muvatupuzha, the son killed his mother by tying a shawl around her neck and suffocating her.

“A couple killed a non-state labourer in Perinthalmanna. A young man was beaten to death by goons after he intervened in a fight between a father and his son in Thrissur’s Cherpu. A young man was stabbed to death in a dispute over a bike parked in the middle of the road near Ernakulam,” Satheesan said.

He said there is no one to take control of the police system in the state, as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in charge of the Home Department, is on foreign tour.

The opposition leader said that the state Police chief should be ready to take strict action against the criminals without waiting for the chief minister’s return.

Satheesan alleged that the reason for breakdown of law and order in the state is the politicisation of the police force and handing over control of the police stations to the ruling CPI-M’s district and area committees.

The state police was only cracking down on the opposition’s political movements and providing security to CPI-M criminals, he said . Satheesan accused the CPI-M leaders of protecting the drug and goonda mafias in the state.