Who is Ankush Dutta? Man stays at Delhi 5-star hotel for 2 years without paying bill of Rs 58 lakh

A man stayed at the renowned Roseate Hotel in New Delhi for an astonishing 603 days, racking up a staggering bill of Rs 58 lakh. He managed to check out without settling his dues.

The man in question, identified as Ankush Dutta, became the talk of the town due to his prolonged stay at the luxurious five-star hotel, located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Hospitality District Aerocity. It appears that Dutta had a secret accomplice by the name of Prem Prakash, an employee at the hotel, who played a crucial role in facilitating his extended stay without payment.

Prakash, who held a prominent position as the head of the Front Office Department, possessed unrestricted access to the hotel’s comprehensive database. This included the system responsible for determining room rates and services provided to guests, as well as keeping track of outstanding payments. The precise nature of the connection between Dutta and Prakash is still under investigation, as it remains unclear how Prakash aided Dutta in evading his financial obligations.

Hotel authorities suspect that Ankush Dutta might have enticed Prem Prakash with a monetary incentive, leading them to file a police complaint against the two individuals. Further information regarding Ankush’s background and motivations is expected to surface as the investigation progresses.

According to the filed First Information Report (FIR), it is alleged that Ankush, in collaboration with various hotel staff members—both known and unidentified—conspired to wrongfully gain and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues.

According to reports, Ankush Dutta first arrived at the hotel on May 30, 2019, intending to stay for just one night. Surprisingly, he successfully extended his stay without interruption until January 22, 2021. It is worth noting that the hotel’s policy requires the CEO and FC to be informed if a guest’s outstanding bill exceeds 72 hours. This situation has raised concerns about how Dutta’s extended stay remained undetected for such a significant period of time.

In addition, the hotel administration uncovered that Ankush Dutta had issued three separate checks in the amounts of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh, and ₹20 lakh on different occasions. Unfortunately, all three checks were returned unpaid. Surprisingly, Prakash, the hotel staff member involved, neglected to notify the hotel management about this vital piece of information.