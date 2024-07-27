Doctor’s guide to paediatric dermatology

Dr Sandipan Dhar’s book Sishu Twak Ojana Katha was released today in the presence of Dr Apurba Ghosh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Rupankar Bagchi in attendance. This book addresses the significant paediatric dermatological issues in India, a country where nearly 19 per cent of the global child population resides.

This book is crafted to provide a comprehensive and accessible resource for healthcare professionals who seek to deepen their understanding and enhance their clinical skills in managing paediatric dermatological disorders.

“The skin, our largest organ, presents a diverse range of conditions, each with its own set of challenges and nuances. In children, these challenges are further compounded by factors such as developmental stages, genetic predispositions, and the impact of skin conditions on growth and quality of life. The book equips practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary to diagnose, treat, and manage these conditions effectively, ensuring the best possible outcomes for their young patients” said Dr Dhar.

This book also addresses the latest advancements in paediatric dermatology, including novel therapies, emerging research, and the integration of technology in diagnosis and treatment.