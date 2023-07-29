Who is Ajay Pratap Singh? BJP leader calls for a ban in live-in relationships

Meet Ajay Pratap Singh, a prominent figure in the BJP and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He recently grabbed attention when he made a strong appeal to the government to ban live-in relationships. In light of that, let us look at who Ajay Pratap Singh is.

Born on 28 April 1967, Ajay Pratap Singh is an Indian politician and holds a senior position within the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit. He successfully secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh on 15 March 2018. Previously, he served as the State General Secretary, Vice President, and Secretary of the BJP Madhya Pradesh organization. In 2011, he also took on the role of Chairman (equivalent to Cabinet Minister Rank) of the Vindhya Development Authority.

Singh actively engages with fellow BJP leaders and karyakartas, demonstrating his involvement in the party’s activities.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Singh highlighted a tragic incident in Mumbai, where a woman named Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, underscoring the need for legal action.

The discussion surrounding live-in relationships is significant given the distressing findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The survey revealed that nearly 30% of married women in India have experienced domestic or sexual violence, with 3.1% of pregnant women enduring physical abuse during pregnancy.

Additionally, the Supreme Court’s scrutiny of the implementation of the domestic violence act in February 2023 further adds to the importance of the issue. With approximately 4.7 lakh pending domestic violence cases across 801 districts in the country, concerns about women’s safety remain paramount.

Ajay Pratap Singh’s viewpoint on preserving India’s cultural heritage and adhering to religious texts has stirred debate, particularly regarding whether the country should follow the path of countries like America or Mexico in accepting live-in relationships. He expressed worries about the potential misuse of court orders and the impact it could have on society.

Following his plea, social media erupted with significant backlash, as various Instagram pages advocating for social justice called out Singh’s stance. Despite this, it’s essential to recognize that the Supreme Court of India has consistently clarified that live-in relationships are not illegal, and adults have the right to choose their living arrangements, regardless of gender.