BJP leader Ajay Pratap Singh urges to outlaw live-in relationships, receives backlash

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Ajay Pratap Singh, made a plea to the government on Wednesday, urging them to outlaw live-in relationships.

During a session of Special Mentions in the Rajya Sabha, Singh highlighted a recent incident in Mumbai where a woman named Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, emphasizing the need for legal action.

To support his case, Singh referred to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that approximately 38% of women’s murders worldwide are committed by their intimate partners. However, it’s worth noting that this data encompasses both married and unmarried couples.

In his address, Singh stressed the significance of marriage and family ties in Indian culture, citing religious scriptures and customs that do not recognize or validate live-in relationships. Despite the Supreme Court acknowledging live-in arrangements, Singh expressed his belief that such unions should be considered illegal if they are deemed unethical by society. He urged the government to take necessary measures to prevent this “subculture” and protect women from potential harm.

Adding further context, recent findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) revealed distressing statistics, indicating that nearly 30% of married women in India have experienced domestic or sexual violence, with 3.1% of pregnant women enduring physical abuse during their pregnancy.

Moreover, the Supreme Court itself criticized the inadequate implementation of the domestic violence act in February 2023, as there were approximately 4.7 lakh pending domestic violence cases across 801 districts in the country.

Singh’s views on preserving India’s cultural heritage and adhering to religious texts resonated in his statement, questioning whether the country should follow in the footsteps of countries like America or Mexico in accepting live-in relationships. He expressed concern that the misuse of court orders could potentially undermine the societal fabric.

This statement has received significant backlash on social media, with various Instagram pages advocating for social justice calling it out. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Supreme Court of India has consistently clarified that live-in relationships are not illegal and has acknowledged the rights of adults to cohabit with whomever they choose, irrespective of their gender.