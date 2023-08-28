Who is Abdul Karim Telgi’s wife Shahida? Scam 2003 releases on Sept 1

Shahida Telgi is well-known for being the spouse of Abdul Karim Telgi, a well-known counterfeiter and the mastermind behind the fake stamp paper scam . She has made headlines since her husband’s illegal activities are the subject of an OTT thriller made by Hansal Mehta.

She hails from Khanpur, Belgaum, Karnataka. Sana is the daughter of Shahida and Abdul Karim Telgi.

According to court documents, Shahida Telgi was an HIV sufferer who also had a number of other medical issues. She, her husband, and a few other people are named on the charge sheet in the multi-crore fake stamp paper case. After failing to appear in court twice, she was ultimately turned in in 2005.

In 2017, Shahida, had asked a court in Pune to seize Telgi’s benami holdings and utilize them for the good of the nation “as per his last wish.”

After a protracted illness, Telgi, who was found guilty in the multi-million dollar scam, had passed away at a Bengaluru hospital in October 2017.

Hansal Mehta is back with the spiritual sequel to the popular 2020 series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story, titled Scam 2003- The Telgi Story. The biographical financial thriller, which is co-directed by Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is based on Sanjay Singh’s book ‘Telgi Scam: Reporter’s ki Diary’. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, in which Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa play significant supporting parts, is scheduled to air on SonyLIV on September 1, 2023.

The makers of the upcoming OTT series, which stars Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi alongside Mukesh Tiwari and Sana Amin Sheikh in major roles, have released a new promo video that announces the official release date after the teaser and trailer videos, which were both interesting and action-packed.

The most recent promotional clip offers a sneak peek at a few critical episodes that reveal the series’ central and most important characters. The recognizable score from the Pratik Gandhi-starring film is also heard in the backdrop of the new teaser.