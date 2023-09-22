Hansal Mehta discusses alcohol struggles and his wife Safeena’s support

Director Hansal Mehta opened up about a challenging period in his life during an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish. He revealed that in his early 30s, particularly after making the film “Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar” in 2000, he faced a difficult phase lasting around 6-7 years. During this time, he experienced professional setbacks, with his films not performing well. Additionally, Hansal Mehta went through personal challenges, including a separation, and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Mehta credited his now-wife, Safeena, for helping him find stability in his life. Her presence brought a positive change to his personal life, offering a sense of support and companionship. Initially, their relationship had its ups and downs, as she confronted him about his drinking habits.

This led Hansal Mehta to reconsider his alcohol consumption, focusing on moderation and maintaining a balance between enjoying a drink and fulfilling his responsibilities.

Hansal Mehta, a renowned Indian filmmaker, began his career with the television show “Khana Khazana” and later transitioned to directing films. Notable works include “Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!” and “Shahid,” which earned him critical acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Direction.

Mehta’s personal life has seen its share of changes. He was previously married to Sunita and has two sons with her, Jay and Pallava. Following his divorce, he entered into a relationship with Safeena, the daughter of actor Yusuf Hussain, and they have two daughters together, named Kimaya and Rehana. In 2022, Hansal Mehta and Safeena tied the knot in a small ceremony in California.