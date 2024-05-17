Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 2010’ delves into Subrata Roy’s untold story

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta has set hearts racing with the announcement of the third installment in his gripping ‘Scam’ series. This time, he’s delving into the captivating tale of Subrata Roy, the visionary behind the Sahara empire, in ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’.

Taking to social media to unveil the exciting news, Mehta shared, “Sc3m is back! Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on @sonylivindia #Scam2010OnSonyLIV #Scam2010.”

Subrata Roy’s journey is a rollercoaster ride through the annals of Indian business history. From humble beginnings, he orchestrated the expansion of the Sahara conglomerate into finance, real estate, media, and hospitality sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the corporate landscape.

However, his story takes a dramatic turn with legal woes surfacing in 2014 when the Supreme Court ordered his detention for non-appearance in a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This triggered a protracted legal battle, culminating in his incarceration in Tihar Jail before eventual release on parole. The world bid farewell to this enigmatic figure in November 2023, at the age of 74.

Speaking about the latest addition to the ‘Scam’ franchise, Mehta expressed, “Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive.”

Echoing Mehta’s enthusiasm, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, remarked, “The Scam series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, ‘Scam 2010’ is slated to premiere on SonyLiv, promising viewers an enthralling narrative. While the cast remains under wraps for now, anticipation is soaring for the unveiling of this star-studded ensemble.