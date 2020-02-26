BJP leader Kapil Mishra after whose “provocative” speech the violence at northeast Delhi started on Saturday, once again was defiant today as he hit out at his detractors demanding his arrest. He on Tuesday, said he is not scared of the “massive hate campaign” against him.

Mishra took to Twitter and said (in Hindi), “Those who did not consider Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist. Those who go to court to get Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam released are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shri Ram.”

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

Several people have lost their lives and more than 250, including a child, have been injured as armed mobs continued to rampage through parts of northeast Delhi since the past three days, looting and burning buildings.

Delhi police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening as situation remained tense.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had hit out at Mishra on Tuesday, saying strict action must be taken against those responsible for such provocative statements, irrespective of their party.

“This is unfortunate. Whoever has done this, strict action must be taken – whether from BJP, Congress or AAP. Kapil Mishra’s speech is not acceptable. This is about Delhi not about any political party,” Mr Gambhir said as he visited a hospital where injured policemen are being treated.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari too issued a statement and appealed “to all the BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and portrays a wrong message among the people.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mishra in a series of tweets said that by supporting CAA he has not committed any crime that he is being abused and “death threats” given to him.

“I have received calls by many to kill me. Many people including politicians and journalists are abusing me. But, I am not scared because I have not done anything wrong,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

BJP leader Mishra contested this month’s Delhi polls unsuccessfully, received all round flak for instigating the violence with his inflammatory speeches. He was widely condemned for shouting slogans like “shoot the traitors”during the Delhi poll campaign.