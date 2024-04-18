Hema Malini calls herself a ‘gopi’ of Krishna, vows spiritual service in Mathura

Hema Malini, the BJP Member of Parliament representing Mathura, recently expressed her deep spiritual connection with Lord Krishna during a press interaction in her constituency. Fondly referring to herself as a ‘gopi’ of Lord Krishna, she articulated her dedication to serving the people of Mathura, echoing the divine love that Krishna holds for the ‘Brijwasis’.

Emphasizing her altruistic motives in politics, Hema Malini highlighted that her foray into the political arena wasn’t driven by personal ambition but rather by a sincere desire to serve her constituents. Drawing parallels with the revered ‘gopis’ of Krishna, Hema underscored her commitment to the well-being of the people of Mathura.

Grateful for the support extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda, Hema Malini outlined her vision for the development of Mathura. One of her key initiatives includes the transformation of the Braj 84 Kos Parikrama into a captivating tourist destination, with a substantial allocation of funds sanctioned by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for its renovation.

Highlighting the potential of tourism to generate employment opportunities, Hema Malini stressed the importance of preserving the ecological integrity of the region. She pledged to prioritize the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river, acknowledging the pressing need to address pollution concerns that have long plagued its waters.

Drawing attention to her efforts in Parliament regarding river pollution, particularly the Ganga and Yamuna, Hema Malini expressed disappointment over the lack of concerted action by the Delhi government in tackling the pollution of the Yamuna. She emphasized the interconnectedness of river ecosystems, advocating for collaborative efforts between states to ensure the cleanliness of the Yamuna in Mathura.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi for designating several sites in the region as pilgrimage destinations, Hema Malini outlined her additional priorities, including infrastructural development, railway connectivity enhancement, and initiatives to improve access to clean water.

In essence, Hema Malini’s vision for Mathura encapsulates a blend of spiritual reverence, community service, and developmental endeavors aimed at uplifting the lives of its residents and preserving its cultural and ecological heritage.