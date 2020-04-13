In a significant decision to contain the deadly coronavirus, the West Bengal on Monday made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with facial masks or any other piece of cloth at public places.

“Covering mouth and nose at all times helps prevention of transmission of this virus. Mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth which may even include a properly folded or rolled dupatta (long scarf), gamcha (cotton towel), handkerchief or any such material that acts as a protective cover,” state chief secretary said in an order.

“Therefore, it is hereby directed that it shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially when in public places,” the order added.

West Bengal has witnessed over 130 cases of the deadly coronavirus till now. The number of overall cases in India has seen a major spike in the last few days taking the toll at 9,152 with 308 deaths due to the virus.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 amid a sharp rise in the cases of coronavirus.