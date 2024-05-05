Molestation allegations cheap drama, says West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said the molestation allegations against him are a “cheap political drama” at the behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Anada Bose said that many people are trying to pull him down. However, they would fail in their attempts, he added.

“Many people are trying to pull him down. No one should think that I will fall like that,” he said.

“The state government has no power to announce a probe against the governor. Will take strict action if it crosses the legal limits,” the governor said.

The Governor’s response came in the wake of West Bengal Police, launching an inquiry after a contractual woman employee lodged a complaint on Thursday evening, accusing him of molesting her.

The Kolkata Police on Friday set up a team to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Bose by a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan.

In her written complaint to the Hare Street police station, the woman alleged that the governor sexually harassed her, first on March 24, and later on May 2, after summoning her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

The West Bengal Raj Bhavan has not responded even though the investigation team has written to it seeking CCTV footage of the two rooms where the molestation is said to have taken place.

The Raj Bhavan employees, who were given notices to testify, have reportedly not appeared before the investigation team.

No criminal procedures can be initiated against the President of India and Governors of States as per Article 361 of the Constitution.